Officials: 30+ firefighters respond to Raleigh house fire; 3 displaced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were displaced after a fire badly damaged a home in Raleigh Monday morning, according to city fire officials.

Fire crews responded to a fire call at 3:52 a.m. in the 4500-block of Fawn Glen Drive, which is located less than a half-mile from U.S Route 401/Louisburg Road and not far from the split with Capital Boulevard.

According to a report from authorities, firefighters arrived at the home to find heavy fire showing from the first and second floors of the home.

Three people were displaced but no one was injured in the fire.

Officials said that 90-percent of the home was damaged and three units are uninhabitable. The report did not indicate if the other two units were the neighboring houses or not.

Approximately 34 firefighters responded to the scene and it took 55 minutes to get the fire under control, the report showed.

Officials listed the cause of the fire as “accidental,” but did not specify exactly how the fire started.

The home was occupied at the time of the fire but no one was in need of rescue.