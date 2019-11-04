Officials: 4 kids hospitalized after carbon monoxide exposure in Garner home

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Four children were hospitalized Monday after exposure to carbon monoxide inside of a Garner rental home.

Fire rescue crews were alerted of the carbon monoxide threat by staff at WakeMed hospital after the children sought medical attention unaided.

The home, located on 1314 W. Garner Road, was involved in a 1996 fire that killed three children.

Garner Deputy Fire Chief Tim Herman said that when fire rescue crews arrived at the home, they found the gas coming from a portable generator outside of the home.

There is no word on the current condition of the children.

This story will be updated.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now