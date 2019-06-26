Officials: Cold beer cans found scattered around scene of rollover crash on I-540 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was seriously injured Wednesday morning in a crash on Interstate 540 that authorities say speed and possibly alcohol were factors in.

The crash happened on I-540 eastbound but the crash scene ended up in the westbound lanes near U.S. Route 64 Business, North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials said.

According to authorities, the driver was heading eastbound on I-540 when they ran into the media, hit the guardrail, flipped their car and then ended up in the westbound lanes.

Troopers on scene said that speed was a factor in the crash and they believe that, based on the cold beer cans scattered around the scene, that alcohol may have been a factor as well.

The driver has serious but non-life threatening injuries, troopers said.

Authorities have not said if any charges will be filed. No one else was injured in the crash.

