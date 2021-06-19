Officials confirm drowning at Falls Lake

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A person drowned in Falls Lake Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

The incident was reported around 1:45 p.m. at Falls Lake near the N.C. 50 boat ramp.

Several rescue boats and a dive team were deployed to help in the search for the victim.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said just before 3:55 p.m. that the incident was a confirmed drowning.

This is the second drowning at Falls Lake since early April. A 19-year-old man drowned April 4 in an area near the Falls Lake dam.

In that case, witnesses said they were swimming near a rocky area of the lake, when the teen called for help and then suddenly went underwater.

No other information was released about Saturday’s incident.