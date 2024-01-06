RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – St. Augustine’s University delayed the school’s in-person start date a day before students were supposed to begin moving in for the spring semester. The announcement is the latest in a series of setbacks for the university, including its uncertain accreditation status.

Emery Gymnasium was the only lively place on campus on Saturday — the day students were supposed to begin moving in. Athletes had already been on campus when the school announced Friday that they were delaying move-in for the rest of their peers until January 19.

The semester will begin virtually on Wednesday, until returning in-person on January 22.

St. Augustine’s Interim President Dr. Marcus Burgess said the school decided to delay opening because of boiler issues. Dr. Burgess said maintenance staff reported boiler problems in multiple classrooms and one women’s dorm days before students were supposed to return.

“We wanted to make sure we were ready. Because, if they came back and we didn’t have hot water, you’d be right back here again,” said Dr. Burgess.

Dr. Burgess said delaying move-in and in-person classes is in the best interest of students and the school, especially as the university prepares to appeal losing its accreditation status by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

“Now could you imagine over the Christmas break, ready to come back, with SACS looming overhead, to bring our students back, and we weren’t ready,” said Dr. Burgess.

Even though the university says those who need to be back on campus can schedule their returns, some students turned to their peers to secure housing before they can move in.

“Of our fraternity or our sister sorority, they, you know, they helped out some students. Students coming back are living with them for the time being. Things of that nature,” said Zachary Barco, the former student body president for St. Augustine’s and a former student.

Although there has been confusion among some students, Dr. Burgess tells CBS 17 that the boiler issues in the one dorm are now fixed, so anyone who needs or wants to move back now can coordinate with the school.