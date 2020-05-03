Officials identify young woman killed in shooting along road near Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who was shot and killed along a road near Garner on Saturday afternoon.

Officials also identified the suspect in the incident, who authorities say later wrecked his SUV and shot himself.

The shooting was reported around 4:15 p.m. along U.S. 70 Business near Auburn Knightdale Road and Raynor Road, just east of Garner.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said a woman was found deceased in the road when police arrived.

She was identified Sunday as Jasmine Nicole Upsher, 23, of Green Level, which is just outside Burlington in Alamance County.

Curry said a witness told deputies she heard gunshots coming from a burgundy SUV stopped at the intersection.

The witness said Upsher was then pushed or jumped from the vehicle. Upsher was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Immediately following the incident, deputies said the shooting suspect in the SUV drove east before losing control and crashing into a median.

The suspect, Terrance Laquan Scott, 28, of Clayton, was also injured from a gunshot wound and was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Wake County officials later said Scott’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted, but would not provide any other details.

As of Sunday, Scott is still at WakeMed receiving treatment, officials said.

