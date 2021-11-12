Officials to announce 2nd DNA crime lab in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County officials, along with Congressional representatives, are set to announce the construction of a new DNA lab within the City-County Bureau of Identification on Friday.

This will be the second local government DNA lab in the state.

The lab will be a tool in examining evidence and enforcing criminal laws, as well as avoiding wrongful criminal convictions. Not only will it support the Wake County community, but the state as well.

The speakers will include CCBI Director Sam Pennica, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Matt Calabria and Reps. Deborah Ross (D) and David Price (D).

According to the 2019-2020 North Carolina State Crime Lab Report, case submissions increased by 13.5 percent from 2019-20 and increased 62 percent in the last five years.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Wake County Justice Center in downtown Raleigh.