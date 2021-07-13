Officials to hold public meeting for Dix Park Plaza & Play project Tuesday evening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — City of Raleigh staff, Dix Park Community Committee members, and members of the park’s design team will present plans for a plaza and play area at a public meeting Tuesday evening.

You can weigh in and help shape the future of Raleigh’s Dix Park Plaza & Play project at the third public meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m.

The project will cover approximately 18 acres on the southern side of the park along Lake Wheeler Road.

According to the meeting schedule, the presentation will include two presentations from Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates giving a detailed overview of the project’s design. The presentations will take place at 5:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. at the Chapel Event Center at Dix Park.

Tickets are required for the presentations.

The meeting will “explore the unique features and innovative landscapes of Plaza & Play through a large-scale physical model of the project site, renderings, plans, and conversations” with officials in attendance, according to the Dix Park website.

The Dorothea Dix Park Master Plan describes Plaza & Play as “an inviting and inspiring public space for all ages with one of a kind play spaces, a civic plaza, fountains, gardens, and areas to cookout and relax with family and friends.”

There are four phases of the project and tonight’s meeting is the third phase – design development.

The next and final phase of the Plaza & Play project is construction documentation.

If you can’t attend the meeting but would still like to explore the plans, you can stream the meeting on the Dix Park YouTube page. A recording will also be made available following the event.