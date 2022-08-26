RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new ramp is scheduled to open up Friday night along the Jones Franklin Road interchange on I-440 to make way for the demolishing of an old bridge over a Raleigh beltline next week, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

Once the shift in traffic is made, the process to tear down the existing Jones Franklin Road Bridge over I-440 will start up sometime next week.

Crews plan to open the new ramp from I-440 East to Jones Franklin Road and the loop ramp from Jones Franklin back onto I-440 East sometime after 9 p.m. Friday, the NCDOT said.

NCDOT officials said these ramp openings will coincide with shifting traffic onto the new Jones Franklin Road Bridge over the interstate.

Road work will be going on nightly for the next couple of weeks, starting with the bridge over the westbound side of the beltline on Monday. Nightly lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. with full closures in place from midnight to 5 a.m, the NCDOT said.

As for detouring, the NCDOT said traffic will follow Jones Franklin Road, Dillard Drive and Walnut Street. The later closure as the portion of the bridge over eastbound I-440 is demolished, will follow Jones Franklin Road and Western Boulevard.

However, demolition will be paused for the Labor Day holiday weekend to avoid major traffic impacts.