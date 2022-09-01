RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – A century ago to now, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson spoke about the sacrifices law enforcement officers make on the job when faced with gun violence.

On Thursday, the Raleigh Police Department marked 100 years since a drunk 19-year-old shot and killed Detective Tom Crabtree in the line of duty.

Throughout the year, RPD pauses to remember eight fallen officers.

“We know that their lives were not given in vain,” Patterson said. “Here we are still today with the same societal issue of firearms in the hands of those who should not have them. We can only wonder if it will take another 100 years before we get it right as a society.”

The memorial also comes after multiple recent shootings of law enforcement officers in North Carolina, including the deaths of Wayne County Deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman and Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.

“Another devoted hero we lost too soon,” Patterson said referencing Byrd. “He, like detective Crabtree and so many others served his community well to the fullest with heartfelt devotion.”

Patterson said the gathering is yet another reminder of the reality officers can face on the job.

“We all know that fulfilling our duties as law enforcement officers may mean that we don’t go home after our shift,” Patterson said.

The next memorial for a fallen Raleigh police officer will take place on September 9 to honor the life and service of Officer Charles Paul killed September 10, 2002.