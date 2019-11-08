On the birthday of slain Durham man, family recalls happy moments

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — For Kenric and Paula Bagley, Nov. 7 is a special day. It’s their son’s, Arlo Ramsey’s, birthday.

But this year, on what would be his 45th birthday, it’s different.

“Getting up this morning was a little hard,” Arlo’s father, Kenric Bagley said. “It’s hard, knowing he’s not going to be there.”

In August, Raleigh police said Ramsey was shot along Interstate 440. He died after he was found near Hillsborough Street and Glenwood Avenue.

At least three people face charges in connection to Ramsey’s death.

“It was just senseless,” Arlo’s mother, Paula Bagley said. “Arlo didn’t know them. They never had a conversation, argument, none of that.”

Kenric Bagley recalls the last moments spent with his son.

“We spent our last time together, watching a movie just before he went out,” he said. “The look on his face was he was happy when he left out that door.”



For Paula, she spent Thursday thinking back on the good times.

“He had a rich, wonderful life,” she said. “He went anywhere he wanted to go [and] did the things with his children [and] his grandchildren. Today was a good day for me.”



His family said Ramsey had a life filled with a passion for family and the family business of construction.

J.C. Parker worked with Ramsey for years. This Saturday, family and friends will gather at Parker’s business, Next Level Customs, to honor his life.

“This is where he resided at a lot,” Parker said of the Glenwood Avenue business. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of Arlo.”

For the Bagleys, they hope to see a stop in violence.

“For someone to lose a child, lose someone’s life, it’s not worth it,” Paula Bagley said.

They’re looking forward to celebrating their son this weekend.

“Every day isn’t roses for everybody, but to have a son like him, those 44 years were very, very good,” Kenric Bagley said.

Along with his parents, Ramsey is survived by four daughters and grandchildren. The vigil at Next Level Customs is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m.

