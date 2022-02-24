RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh police officer was on duty when he sold cocaine to an informant during a federal investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

Raleigh police officer Keven Rodriguez was taken into custody by DEA agents Wednesday after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said.

Rodriguez’s arrest came after Raleigh police received info from confidential sources in late 2021 that Rodriguez was distributing drugs in Raleigh, Easley said referencing a criminal complaint.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said RPD contacted federal investigators “swiftly” after receiving information pertaining to Rodriguez.

On Jan. 24, Rodriguez was on duty when he drove to meet who he thought was someone wanting to buy drugs.

Easley said Rodriguez was in his uniform with his department-issued firearm and in his patrol vehicle when he arrived at the meeting, federal officials said.

At the meeting, an informant gave Rodriguez $2,600 for a substance that was later confirmed to be cocaine, Easley said.

He was charged with distribution of cocaine and possession of a firearm in relation to the cocaine charge, Easley said.

Rodriguez is a field operations division officer with Raleigh police. Chief Estella Patterson said he is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation and the federal investigation.

Easley wouldn’t confirm if more arrests were expected but said the investigation is ongoing.

An internal memo sent to the Department by Patterson said Rodriguez was arrested in an investigation led by the DEA.