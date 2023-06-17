RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of dads are spending Father’s Day weekend at this year’s North Carolina Fatherhood Conference in Raleigh.

More than 400 people attended Saturday’s conference at the Life Enrichment Center, where they listened to seminars on mental health and gun safety, among other topics.

There were also several business, health and wellness vendors in attendance, with the goal of inspiring fathers to be more involved in their families.

“We want fathers and dads to be present and involved in their kids, so the whole conference is about making sure dads show up and stay present in the lives of their kids,” said Ken Perry, conference co-chair.

Jamie Williams attended the conference and led a talk focused on helping fathers transition from prison back into the world and their children’s lives, after being incarcerated in the past.

Williams told CBS 17 he wants all of the parents, himself included, to walk away from the conference wanting to be stronger parents.

“You can never ask your kids to love you as much as you love them and you have to be proud of them in everything they do,” Williams said.

Conference leaders say this is the fourth-largest fatherhood conference in the country.