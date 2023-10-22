WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake Forest Police Department has arrested a man after a Saturday night shooting in the parking lot of a Lowes Foods.

According to a news release, police responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot of Lowes Foods at 12524 Capital Boulevard around 9 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found two people who said the suspect, 35-year-old Mirza Zukanovic of Raleigh, shot at them “following a domestic-related altercation.”

Police say Zukanovic left the scene in a car after a bystander, who witnessed the incident and is licensed to carry, fired his own gun at the suspect.

Not long after, police responded to a crash along Stadium Drive that involved Zukanovic.

He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm within city limits, driving while impaired, not having an operators license, failure to wear a seatbelt and failure to maintain lane control.

According to Wake Forest police, Zukanovic is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center with no bond.

No one was injured during the shooting and police say there is no reported damage to property.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police tip line at (919) 435-9610. Tipsters can remain anonymous.