RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re looking to help out a household in need this holiday season, there’s still time — but not much.

Friday is the final day to adopt an angel as part of The Salvation Army of Wake County’s Angel Tree Program, of which CBS 17 is a proud sponsor.

On Thursday, hundreds of angels still needed to be adopted.

Organizers said each angel is a child in Wake County who comes from a family in need.

Once those angels are adopted, their gifts will come to a warehouse already filled with thousands of presents ready to be wrapped.

“It’s kind of that time of year,” said Donal Ware, the Public Relations Director for the Salvation Army of Wake County. “It’s the giving time of year, and people want to be able to help particularly those who are less fortunate.”

While some of us are wrapping presents, The Salvation Army of Wake County is wrapping up the program.

“It’s phenomenal,” said Ware. “It’s great to see the families that benefit from this and the parents that are able to help provide for their children on Christmas, so it never gets old.”

The ‘cycle’ of giving

On Thursday morning, Triangle Spokes, a nonprofit based in Raleigh and another one of the program’s sponsors, donated 500 bikes for children in need.

“We just remember how exciting it was a child to have a bike and ride away and have that freedom of just being able to get on a bike and go,” said Ashley Deweese, the co-founder of Triangle Spokes Group.

She says this is the organization’s sixteenth year contributing to the Angel Tree Program, and that they have given away more than 7,500 bikes to date.

It comes as 1,300 of the Salvation Army’s angels asked for bikes for Christmas this year, according to Deweese.

Listed below are what the angels need the most this holiday season.

What the angels need the most

CBS 17 asked The Salvation Army of Wake County what their biggest need is right now.

“We’re definitely in need of clothing for our children,” Ware said. “And we’re always in need of toys for older children whether that’s hoverboards, tablets, things of that nature.”

One of the volunteers told CBS 17 they have a low supply of boys toddler clothes in sizes 3T, 4T and 5T, and boys clothes in sizes 6, 7 and 8.

Anyone interested in adopting an angel before the program ends Friday can do so online or at Crabtree Valley Mall near the Lego Store.

Click here to adopt an angel online.

Once you’re doing buying gifts for your angel, The Salvation Army asks you to bring them (and return the angel) to one of the following locations:

The Angel Tree at Crabtree Valley Mall (near the Lego Store)

The Salvation Army Center of Hope at 1863 Capital Blvd

The Salvation Army’s Christmas warehouse at 1300 Buck Jones Road

To learn more about Triangle Spokes Group, click here.