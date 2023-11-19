RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed in an early morning car crash that shut down the northbound lanes on Capitol Boulevard for hours, Raleigh police say.

According to police, the wreck took place between 2 and 3 a.m. in the 9300 block of Capitol Boulevard, also known as U.S. Highway 1.

One person died as a result of the crash and another was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. It is unclear what the injured person’s condition is.

The wreck closed down the northbound lanes between Thornton Road and River Haven Place for several hours Sunday morning. That stretch of road is north of Interstate 540 heading toward Wake Forest.

The Raleigh Police Department said Capitol Boulevard was back open around 9:20 a.m.