RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.

Police were dispatched to a shooting call around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Glenwood Avenue.

When they arrived they discovered a male victim had been shot. He was transported to WakeMed where he later died.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP, or visit raleighcrimestoppers.com.