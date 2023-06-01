CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people in Cary woke up to a shock on Thursday morning after a massive tree fell on a home, injuring one of them.

“Two people, one dog trapped,” a person can be heard saying on dispatch calls around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

One person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

While there were no storms in the area Thursday morning, it did mark the beginning of hurricane season, a time where tree removal services see an uptick in service requests.

“Typically we start seeing more calls come in, but we’d like to see more, because people wait until the last minute a lot of the time,” said Jeremy Tew with Arbormax Tree Service.

Tew says homeowners across the Triangle need to take stock of their own properties and find any trees that could potentially fall down in a storm. They can do that by asking a professional team to come out and take a look, or just becoming more familiar with their own landscapes.

“Everybody is outside at some point or another, just mowing your grass or just outside cooking, grilling out,” Tew said. “Just look around, take a look at your trees.”

Tew also says when the area gets heavy rain storms, soil in the ground can be loosened and trees can be uprooted, so homeowners should be on high alert when those types of storms are forecasted.