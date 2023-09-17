RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a man was found shot late Saturday night.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, a call came in at 11:04 p.m. and police responded to the intersection of East Martin Street and Bladen Street.

Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound that police say is non-life-threatening.

According to police, officers then found another victim with non-life-threatening injuries, this one of an assault that took place a block away on East Martin Street and Freeman Street.

Police say they don’t yet know if the two incidents are connected and do not yet have any suspects.