One killed, one injured in Raleigh 3-vehicle collision

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was killed and one person suffered injuries in a three-vehicle collision on Raleigh’s Spring Forest Road on Thursday, police said.

The collision occurred just before 12:30 p.m. at Spring Forest Road’s intersection with Wyckhurst Court, which is just east of Falls of Neuse Road.

The person who was injured was transported to the hospital for treatment. Their condition was not released.

Spring Forest Road is temporarily closed between New Market Way and Stephens Ridge Court.

The collision is under investigation.

This story will be updated as it develops.