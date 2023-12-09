GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police said they are looking for a one-legged man after he fled an armed robbery of a ride-sharing driver early Saturday.

The incident was reported at 12:15 a.m. at 100 Wickerleaf Way, in the Adeline at White Oak apartment complex just off Tiber Drive East near Interstate 40, according to a news release from the Garner Police Department.

The victim, a driver for Uber, said that after dropping off a passenger he was robbed by a man at gunpoint, police said.

The gunman took the victim’s phone and jewelry, according to the news release.

The suspect fled and was last spotted running behind a building less than a block away at 400 Hillgrove Lane, police said.

“A perimeter was established and a Raleigh Police Department K-9 responded,” the news release said. The K-9 was unable to pick up the suspect’s track, who was not found.

The suspect was described as a Black man with dreads, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, a medium build, 20 to 30 years old, was missing one leg, was carrying crutches and was wearing a red jumpsuit, according to police.

Officers said anyone with information about the robbery or suspect should call the Garner Police Department at 919-890-7318.