RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting led to a man being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Thursday.

According to Raleigh Police Department, a shooting started on Renfrow Road. A car then ended up at Handee-Hugo’s gas station on S. Saunders Street, police say.

RPD is still looking for a suspect.

Detectives are investigating on scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this article once more information is available.