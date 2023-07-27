WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake Forest Fire Department is mourning one of their own.

The department said Firefighter First Class Austin Smith died on Wednesday.

Words cannot describe the kind of person Austin was or the legacy he will leave behind. He will be remembered for his one-of-a-kind personality and dedicated work ethic. He impacted many lives during his tenure at the Wake Forest Fire Department that will certainly last a lifetime. He gave one hundred percent and then some in everything he did, and motivated others to do the same. Wake Forest Fire Department

Austin Smith. (Photo from Wake Forest Fire Department)

According to a previous Facebook post by the department, Smith began working for the fire department in 2016. He responded to fire, medical and other emergency situations to provide appropriate assistance.

Smith also trained to deal with all phases of fire suppression, prevention, pre-plans, rescue and emergency operation. He also responded to medical calls and rendered care as needed.

Before his time at the Wake Forest Fire Department, Smith volunteered with the Knightdale Fire Department.