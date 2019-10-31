One of Oprah’s favorite chefs to open Raleigh restaurant in 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s some big food news that has just been announced here in the Triangle — one of Oprah Winfrey’s favorite chefs will be opening a restaurant in Raleigh next year.

Chef Kenny Gilbert plans to open a restaurant, called Cut & Gather, on Falls of Neuse Road early in 2020.

The restaurant will focus on southern-style food, while also incorporating local harvests.

Gilbert’s turkey recipe is featured in this month’s Oprah Magazine where she calls it her favorite turkey recipe. He cooked Thanksgiving dinner for Oprah in 2017.

Gilbert is also known as one of the few who has beat famous chef Bobby Flay on Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay.” He was also a competitor on season seven of the popular show “Top Chef.”

You can check out Cut & Gather’s website for updates and more information.

