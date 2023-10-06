RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person died from injuries after being involved in a crash on Hammond Road in Raleigh on Friday, according to Raleigh Police.

According to police, just before 12:30 p.m., John Thomas Shugart, 58, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet van southbound on Hammond Road, entering the intersection at Rush Street.

A gray 2018 Chevrolet van traveling east on Rush Street entered the intersection.

55-year-old Jamie Deshon Brailsford, was driving a 2008 Kia Sportage going west on Rush Street also entering the intersection. A 13-year-old juvenile was in the front right seat, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Shugart didn’t stop for the red light and struck Brailsford’s vehicle, which then struck the 2018 Chevrolet van. The Kia then went off the road the before stopping.

Brailsford was transported to the hospital and later died from injuries sustained in the crash. The juvenile passenger was also transported to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

Shugart was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the 2018 Chevrolet van was uninjured.

According to police, Shugart was charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle and Failure to Stop at a Red Light.

This is an ongoing investigation.