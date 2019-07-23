One person hurt in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say one man was injured after a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 6600 block of Lake Hill Drive.

The male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, police say. Police have not identified any suspects.

Police also responded to Shanda Drive to inform family members of the victim that he was being transported to the hospital for treatment.

