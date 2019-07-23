Breaking News
Torando warning for Wilson, Wayne and Johnston counties until 3:30 p.m.

One person hurt in Raleigh shooting

Wake County News

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say one man was injured after a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 6600 block of Lake Hill Drive.

The male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, police say. Police have not identified any suspects.

Police also responded to Shanda Drive to inform family members of the victim that he was being transported to the hospital for treatment.

