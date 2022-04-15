RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The deadline to apply for the Future Teachers program has hit its final week.

The Future Teachers program offers students an annual summer professional development stipend as well as a Wake County Public School System teaching position after graduation and the avenues to develop a professional network.

All graduating high school seniors in the WCPSS are eligible. Additionally, college freshmen and sophomores are encouraged to apply who attend a college in the county.

More information about the Future Teachers program, as well as additional eligibility requirements, can be found here.

The deadline to apply is April 22 at 5 p.m.