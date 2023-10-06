RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One woman is taken to a local hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound on Capital Blvd. Friday night, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Officers with RPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 3200 block of Capital Blvd. at 9:47 p.m. Friday night, police say.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found one woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital to be treated but has non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.