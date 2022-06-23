RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – A major developer is making progress on a $300 million investment project in downtown Raleigh.

Seaboard Station will be situated next door to William Peace University. The mixed-use property will be home to apartments, shops, and restaurants.

The developers behind the company, Hoffman & Associates, announced the first apartment in the development will be called The Signal.

The seven story building will feature:

298 units

A resort-style salt water pool with a sun shelf

Two lush courtyards with ample space for relaxation and entertaining

A two-story fitness center including a fitness studio for group or private training

Amenity including co-working lounge, meeting space, an entertaining kitchen with dedicated wine lounge and fireplace, a game and entertainment space that features a custom shuffleboard table and more

Seaboard Station is designed to a neighborhood connecting the Person Street Corridor and William Peace University with Glenwood Avenue and the Capital District.

An underground parking lot will make this a pedestrian-friendly space.

Courtesy: Hoffman & Associates

“There’s never been a better time to live in Raleigh, as the capital city continues to grow,” said John Florian, Executive Vice President of Development for Hoffman & Associates. “The Signal reflects our vision of connecting the legacy of Seaboard Station’s historic location and its future. Here, residents will experience unparalleled access to city living in a community-focused neighborhood poised to become a dynamic destination for both downtown Raleigh and the surrounding region.”

Developers plan to build Seaboard Station in two phases.

The Signal apartments are a part of Phase 1. Residents are expected to move-in this fall.

The remainder of this first phase, which includes retail and public spaces expected to be complete this winter.

The second phase will break ground in summer 2022 with completion in summer 2024.