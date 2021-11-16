Opening of ‘diverging diamond’ interchange on Western Boulevard in Raleigh delayed again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The new “Diverging Diamond” interchange that was set to open at 5 a.m. Tuesday after previous delays has been delayed again.

Officials say the interchange will now open at 8 a.m. due to “unforeseen issues.” As of 8 a.m., the interchange had still not yet opened.

The interchange, located on Western Boulevard off Interstate 440, will allow two directions of traffic to temporarily cross to the left side of the road in order to move high volumes of traffic through an intersection without increasing the number of lanes and traffic signals, as well as provide easier access to the interstate.

It will be the first of its kind in the Triangle.

“I’ll be glad when it’s all done. I’ll have to learn to deal with whatever they make but right now, yeah it’s a pain,” said Thomas Wood, who lives nearby.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the contractor could face fines because the opening was delayed. According to the NCDOT, the contractor could be fined $2,500 for every 15-minute interval the opening is delayed, so at this point, fines would total more than $250,000.