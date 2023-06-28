WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Ahead of the 4th of July weekend, state and local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to be proactive in cutting down on alcohol-related accidents.

The initiative called “Operation Dry Water” is all about keeping impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel of a boat.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission are two of the state agencies leading the way in kicking off the initiative ahead of the holiday weekend.

This will mean from July 1-3 an increase in officers on lakes and rivers in the state will been seen as the look out for any impaired boat drivers. They’ll also be doing increased inspections at boat launch sites and educating both drivers and passengers on the dangers of alcohol on boats.

Law enforcement officials said Wednesday that they’ve actually seen a slight decrease in alcohol-related boat crashes over the last year — but their mission is to make sure there are none.

They say while it’s a focus of theirs year round, it’ll be heightened this weekend.

”Regardless if you are on the road or on the water, getting behind the wheel of any vehicle is dangerous and this week you will be arrested,” said a member of the governor’s highway commission on Wednesday.

Officers will also have their mobile breathalyzer site at waterways so anyone suspected of driving impaired can be quickly taken off the water and tested.