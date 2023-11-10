RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An organization in Raleigh is working to make sure people stay warm this winter.



Operation Warm Clothing (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Helping Hand Mission is giving out free clothes part of Operation Warm Clothing.

On Friday, they received thousands of sock donations to give to people in need.

The donation is an annual gift in the name of a dog named Cora the Wobbly Pittie Girl.

Her owner, Andrea Zeeman, helped Cora start a sock drive in 2017 and gathered the socks through outreach.

Cora passed away in 2019, and her legacy remains.

Cora’s owner showing a picture of Cora with sock donations (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Cake honoring Cora at 2023 sock donation (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Each year, Zeeman receives sock donations from around the world.

This year, the socks came from countries like Australia, Italy, Norway and all 50 states in the United States.

“I can’t think of a better place to give it to than Raleigh,” said Sylvia Wiggins, Executive Director of Helping Hand Mission. “We need it and we have a lot going on. We have a lot of people going through challenges and struggles. And so we’ve got 99 problems but a sock ain’t one!”

Socks at Helping Hand Mission (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Socks at Helping Hand Mission (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Socks at Helping Hand Mission (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Socks at Helping Hand Mission (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Socks at Helping Hand Mission (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Socks at Helping Hand Mission (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

“This is a true blessing,” Zeeman said. “Pay it forward, you know. Life of service. I try to live my life in a way that shows that everybody is important.”

Anyone who needs clothing can visit Helping Hand Mission at 623 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh, or call them at 919-829-8048.

Donations can also be dropped off at any time in bins outside the building.

“Need a penny, take a penny,” said Wiggins. “If you’ve got some, give some. If you need some, take some.”