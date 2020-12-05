Organizers refuse to disperse crowds at Brier Creek Tree Lighting Show

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fireworks lit up the sky to more than 50 spectators gathered down below for the Brier Creek Tree lighting and fireworks show

“I have a three-year-old child and this is my wife’s favorite holiday so we’ve been trying to keep everything as normal as possible for him,” said Ian Demler of Durham.

It was a show that was not supposed to be open to the public in person. The event organizers told CBS 17 in an interview that the event was to be live-streamed by people at home or watched from their cars.

“There is no gathering allowed on the site tonight whatsoever. We will have people here to make sure people are safe in their cars or at home on their couches watching this through the virtual site,” said Tammy Donald, President of The Marketing Store.

However, more than 50 people gathered at the site of the show Friday night as event organizers refused to disperse the crowd.

CBS 17 asked the organizers multiple times if they planned to disperse the crowds or further distance them to keep people safe, however, one of the spokespersons became upset and refused to answer our questions. Only repeating how great the fireworks were.

Despite the crowd some say they felt safe and were glad to have a night out of the house.

“With everything being canceled and kids not being able to have activities or go to school, I was thinking well maybe we can go out and see the fireworks and the tree lighting. We feel comfortable right now,” said Nikki White, a Raleigh resident.

The event lasted for about an hour.