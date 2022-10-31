RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday marked the start of Red and White Week at N.C. State. To kick it off, Chancellor Randy Woodson delivered his annual address to students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, and friends.

While the speech was largely focused on accomplishments at the university, it started with the somber reminder of students the university has lost this year.

“Our community is hurting. We’ve suffered tragic losses of several students this year including one just last week. As a person that spent my entire career working in higher education, around amazing young people like are here today, and as a parent, this weighs heavily on me and I know it does on each and everyone here. I’m grieving alongside with each of you,” Woodson said.

The chancellor said one of the university’s highest values is community. Woodson said promoting community included promoting health and wellbeing for those on campus.

“It’s very clear that we need to expand mental-health and well-being services for our community. We’ve heard you and we need to do more,” Woodson said.

The university has scheduled a Wellness Day for Thursday. The day is meant to give students, faculty, and staff a time to reflect on their health and well-being. Classes will not be held that day and there are several events and resources scheduled to be available throughout the day.

“I recognize that one day off from classes is not a fix-all solution for the way many of us are feeling and I want you to know that we’ll do all we can to extend support and resources to help,” said Woodson.

Mental health support and resources both on and off campus can be found here.

Scheduled Wellness Day events include:

Open Recreation Activities

Wellness and Recreation Center, Basketball Courts

6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wellness and Recreation will be providing extended open recreation hours for drop-in activities, including badminton, volleyball, pickleball, table tennis and tennis. Learn more here.

Mind/Body Classes

Wellness and Recreation Center

Classes available: 8 – 9 a.m. | Yoga Flow 2 – 3 p.m | Yoga Nidra 4 – 5 p.m. | Yoga Flow 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. | Power Yoga 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. | Yoga Restore

While all Wellness and Recreation group fitness classes are free to attend, advance registration is required to save your spot in class. Registration for classes will open 72 hours prior to the start of the class. Register here.

Relaxation Station

Wellness and Recreation Center

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Stop by to relax, reset and recharge your inner batteries. Enjoy coloring, aromatherapy and mood boosting snacks to help you unwind and destress. Learn more here.

Pack Paint Party

Campus Health

12 – 1 p.m.

Stop by Campus Health and paint something for your Wolfpack residence. Prevention Services will provide the materials needed for this fun activity. Learn more here.

Click here for a full listing.