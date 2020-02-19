2 injured in head-on crash on Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Outbound lanes of Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh were closed briefly Tuesday night after a head-on crash that injured two people, police said.
The wreck was reported around 7:45 p.m. along Glenwood Avenue near Creedmoor Road, according to Raleigh police.
A car headed into Raleigh on Glenwood Avenue crossed the median and crashed into a car headed outbound, police said.
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Outbound lanes of Glenwood were closed between Creedmore Road and Tribute Center Drive. The road reopened shortly before 9 p.m.
