RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the excessive heat the Triangle is seeing this week, businesses that rely on staying outside are having to change their plans to keep people safe.

Will Hayes, the co-owner of Roofwerks, said when temperatures hit near-record levels, it takes more than water, hydration packs and hats to keep cool. The company adjusts their hours to try and beat the brunt of the heat.

“Longer lunch breaks and then an earlier finish time,” Hayes said.

The state health department has reported hundreds of heat-related illnesses over the past two months, with the most common emergency department visits coming from people working or playing outside.

Hayes said training is crucial for crews in anticipation of the hottest summer months.

“Being in the heat, it’s the first few weeks where we really see our guys starting to struggle,” Hayes said. “Recognizing heat stroke symptoms and things like that. Much like we go through safety training to keep the guys safe from falls and other dangers, that’s important on days like this.”

Roofing consultant William Honeycutt took his infrared thermometer out to show the vast difference between temperatures on pavement, regular metal roofing and after a cooling treatment has been applied.

“Down on the pavement I’ll show you an example, like 128 degrees. If I go to this metal panel which is on the roof, it’s somewhere around 145.3 and then if we go in this bucket of coating that we’re doing we are around 104,” Honeycutt said. “It’s a huge difference if you can imagine what it is up there. It’s a 20 degree difference.”