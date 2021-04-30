Outdoor mask mandate lifted, but Raleigh amphitheater among those still requiring them

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Performances at Raleigh Little Theatre Stephenson Amphitheatre were limited over the past year. Now, those performances are returning, and RLT’s team implemented its own safety measures and other guidelines from the state.

The performances held at the outdoor venue require guest to socially distance and wear a mask.

“All of our outdoor performances, we have been setting up cones at the amphitheater to know where a guest can sit and we are maintaining social distancing,” said Heather Strickland, who serves as the Executive Director for RLT.

Friday, North Carolina joined other states across the country and lifted its outdoor mask mandate, but not much will change at Raleigh Little Theatre.

“We will still be encouraging social distancing and probably requiring masks for a bit longer — especially as folks are coming into the theatre and exiting the theatre,” Strickland said. “We may start to reevaluate once people are seated that they may be able to remove those mask if we’re all outside and social distancing.”

Strickland said there are several factors they take into consideration when making this decision.

“We also take into account how our audiences will feel. Are they going to feel safe as we start to remove masks and ease some of those gathering restrictions? We also take into account the size of our staff and how comfortable we feel,” Strickland said.

Other outdoor venues will also require people to wear a mask. Going to a Durham Bulls game or checking out the Woodpeckers in Fayetteville will mean face coverings will be necessary.

Both teams fall under rules by the MLB, which requires masks at major and minor league baseball parks.

Concerts will return to Red Hat Amphitheater and Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh in June. Red Hat Amphitheater’s current policy requires masks.

The Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary will also require mask when guests enter and exit. Once guests are seated, they can remove their face coverings.