WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest home is damaged after a fire erupted on Thursday, according to the Wake Forest Fire Department.

On Thursday afternoon, the Wake Forest Fire Department was dispatched to an outside fire in the 800 block of Stackhurst Way.

While in route, Raleigh Dispatch received multiple calls stating that the outside fire spread to a home and the side was catching on fire.

Fire officials said the call was upgraded to a structure fire. Four engines, one ladder and the battalion chief responded.

(Wake Forest Fire Department)

Engine 4 arrived on scene of the house on fire and it was able to control the fire with minimum extension into the attic, officials said.

However, officials did not say if the home was occupied or if anyone was injured.