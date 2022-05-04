WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – An outside fire broke the windows of Franklin Academy Middle School early Wednesday morning, the Wake Forest Fire Department said after it responded and put out the blaze.

At approximately 2 a.m. two fire engines and a battalion responded to the massive fire just feet from the side wall of the middle school.

Franklin Academy Middle School fire (Wake Forest Fire Department).

Crews said the heat of the fire broke windows on the school building, but that it did not damage the structure of the school. However, smoke and heat damages were reported inside.

The fire department said it still does not know the cause of the fire and it is still under investigation.