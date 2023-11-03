RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s the end of an era for lawn seat show goers at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

At 2 p.m. on Friday, the music park announced on social media it would no longer allow personal lawn chairs. The park said the change comes as a way to “improve venue entry and for security purposes.”

Moving forward, the music park said lawn ticket holders will be able to reserve lawn chairs in advance that will be available to pick up at the park the day of the show.

CBS 17 spoke to a music park representative on Friday to ask about pricing for the chairs.

The representative said the prices for lawn chairs would vary from show to show and that reserving chairs ahead of time online with the purchase of event tickets is encouraged.

Prices may increase closer to the show date for the chairs still available, the representative also said.