RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several law enforcement agencies partnered in the Raleigh area over the weekend to crack down on dangerous drivers.

“We successfully removed many hazardous drivers from our streets, which has made our community safer,” the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Nearly a dozen police departments were involved on Friday night and Saturday, according to Fuquay-Varina police.

The efforts, called Operation Blue Flood, included monitoring key highways in Wake County. There were five mobile DWI testing units and a helicopter involved.

During the crackdown, police said there were more than 350 speeders busted and nearly 90 DWI drivers were stopped and charged.

The operation involved North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Wake County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE).

Police departments that were involved included Wake Forest, Fuquay-Varina, Apex, Holly Springs, Wendell, Knightdale, Zebulon, Garner, Rolesville, and Cary, according to Raleigh police.

Here are the numbers of citations and arrests, according to Raleigh police:

358 speeding citations

157 registration violations

88 DWI charges

81 driving while license revoked citations

28 no insurance violations

24 tickets for seatbelt violations

9 existing arrest warrants served

3 felony drug arrests

6 firearm charges

