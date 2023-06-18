GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash shut down part of I-40 in Wake County early Sunday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

At about 3 a.m., NCDOT said I-40 East was closed at Jones Sausage Road near Garner because of a crash.

They said a detour was put in place and the road reopened about two hours later.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said the crash appeared to have involved a pickup truck and a car.

  • (Al Currie/CBS 17)
  • (Al Currie/CBS 17)

No word on any injuries, what caused the crash or if troopers charged anyone.

CBS 17 has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details