GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash shut down part of I-40 in Wake County early Sunday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

At about 3 a.m., NCDOT said I-40 East was closed at Jones Sausage Road near Garner because of a crash.

They said a detour was put in place and the road reopened about two hours later.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said the crash appeared to have involved a pickup truck and a car.

No word on any injuries, what caused the crash or if troopers charged anyone.

CBS 17 has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details