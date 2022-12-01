GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Overnight closures are planned for a section of Interstate 40 during the next couple weeks as part of the ongoing Complete 540 project.

Crews will close I-40 East near the U.S. 70 Bypass junction and future Toll N.C. 540 so they can safely set girders for new bridges over the interstate, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, the closures will be in place from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday and Friday nights, and every night next week, Dec. 5-9.

Traffic will be detoured to the U.S. 70 Bypass to N.C. 42 West to return to I-40 East.

Drivers should anticipate this closure and slow down when approaching this stretch of I-40 East, and be mindful of crews working in this area.