MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Contract crews are planning several overnight closures on Interstate 40 to improve the Airport Boulevard interchange.

The closures will enable crews to safely work on demolishing the existing Airport Boulevard bridge over the interstate, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

During the closures, traffic will be directed to take the Airport Boulevard exit and then use the on-ramp to return to the interstate.

The work will begin on the westbound side, with the closure in place Saturday from midnight to 6 a.m. and Sunday from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The closures will continue into next week during the hours of midnight to 5 a.m., shifting to the eastbound side once the demolition of the bridge over the westbound side is complete. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

Drivers should expect lane closures followed by the full overnight closures of I-40 at this interchange over the next week and be mindful of crews working near the travel lanes.