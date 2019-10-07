Overnight lane closures on I-440 planned for next 2 weeks due to bridge removal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Overnight lane closures are expected to occur this week and next week during construction on the Interstate 440 Improvements Project.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is bringing down the Melbourne Road bridge over I-440.

Closures:

Monday – the inside westbound lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday through Thursday – all eastbound lanes will be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

During the closure, eastbound travelers will exit I-440 at Jones Franklin Road and follow a detour to Western Boulevard back to the Beltline.

Closures for the following week are:

Oct. 14-16 – the inside eastbound lane of I-440 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day

Oct. 15-17 – all westbound lanes will be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers heading west will take the Western Boulevard exit and turn left on Jones Franklin to get back to I-440.

