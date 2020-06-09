Overnight lane closures scheduled for this week on I-40 at I-440 in southeast Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Overnight lane closures will take place this week on Interstate 40 at Interstate 440 in southeast Raleigh.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is widening this part of the interstate from Raleigh to Clayton.

On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights from 10:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following day, the flyover bridge from I-440 east to I-40 east will be closed.

A detour will take drivers onto I-40 west to Rock Quarry Road (exit 300) to turn around and access I-40 east.

The closures will allow for the demolition of the southernmost Rock Quarry Road bridge over I-40. The bridge is going to be replaced with a longer and wider bridge in the same location.

The NCDOT says Rock Quarry Road traffic over I-40 will be maintained throughout via traffic shifts to one side or the other.

Drivers should allow extra time to navigate the detour routes and slow down driving through the work zone.

