Overturned ambulance snarls traffic in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An overturned ambulance is causing traffic backups in downtown Raleigh on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 3:22 p.m. on S. Dawson Street just sound of the intersection with W. Lenior Street.

The only people in the ambulance were EMS workers. It collided with a white van near the intersection, causing it to overturn.

Injuries associated with the crash were described as minor.

Avoid the area if possible.

