WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – All lanes are shut down along Wait Avenue in Wake Forest after a truck overturned and spilled its contents.







A chipper truck overturned closing a Wake Forest Road (Bill Crabtree/Wake Forest PIO).

Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree said an overturned chipper truck has closed all lanes on Wait Avenue near Carroll Street.

Crabtree also said no injuries are reported and emergency response crews are on scene working to clean up the area and reopen the roads. However, no timetable was given for the reopening.