RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic collision involving a garbage truck shut down a Raleigh road for hours Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred on New Hope Road near its intersection with Skycrest Drive just after noon.

A CBS 17 crew on the scene said at least one passenger vehicle was involved along with the garbage truck.

One person was transported with serious injuries.

The roadway reopened just before 5 p.m.

Please avoid the area if possible.