RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The intersection of Capital Boulevard and Falls of the Neuse Road is blocked Saturday after a tractor-trailer hauling aluminum overturned.

Authorities say when the truck turned the corner, its load was not secured properly and overturned onto its side, causing the truck to overturn as well.

No one was injured. The truck was still on its side after 11 a.m. Saturday.

Officers did not have an estimated time for the intersection to reopen.